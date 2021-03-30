Castleark Management LLC Sells 39,875 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,875 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.12% of Stericycle worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.59. 2,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,283. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.