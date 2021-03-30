Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

KNTE stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 95,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,411. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

