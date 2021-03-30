PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $113,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $144.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.