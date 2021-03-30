FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Up 189.1% in March

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, an increase of 189.1% from the February 28th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedNat by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FedNat by 54.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of FedNat by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ FNHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. FedNat has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.89 million. On average, analysts predict that FedNat will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

