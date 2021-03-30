Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Insider Shana Carol Neal Sells 12,578 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shana Carol Neal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. 1,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

