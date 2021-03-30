Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.53. Mack-Cali Realty shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 4,075 shares.

Specifically, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Mack-Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,699 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,429 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.