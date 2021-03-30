Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Increases By 194.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 194.5% from the February 28th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SLVO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 5,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,556. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.