Castleark Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,930 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.14. 5,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,976. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -883.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

