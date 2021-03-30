United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $23.56 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,498 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. 15,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,133. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.