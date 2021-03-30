United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $29.79 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,460 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.95. 96,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,858,586. The company has a market cap of $596.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

