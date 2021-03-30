United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 16,947 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,947 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 975,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,773,000 after acquiring an additional 568,829 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,139. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $85.72 and a one year high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $96.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

