United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 4,795 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.21% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.