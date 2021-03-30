Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.54% of Surgery Partners worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $44.98.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

