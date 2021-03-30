United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,831 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,804,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,704,000 after purchasing an additional 323,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $454.16. 10,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,822. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.40 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.68. The company has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

