Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 707.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $2,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alleghany by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Alleghany by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $638.30. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $434.53 and a 52-week high of $663.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.01.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

