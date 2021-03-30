L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $85.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of LB traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. 25,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

