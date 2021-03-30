S&T Bank Acquires Shares of 5,950 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

S&T Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

