Patron 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,623.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded 1,148.7% higher against the dollar. Patron has a market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $10,623.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,608.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

