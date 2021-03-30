Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 551,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NUVA opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

