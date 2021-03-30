Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.
NYSE:THC opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -398.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $57.88.
In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 356,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
