Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE:THC opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -398.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 356,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

