Frank’s International (FI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Frank’s International (NYSE: FI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2021 – Frank’s International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

3/26/2021 – Frank’s International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

3/22/2021 – Frank’s International was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.50.

3/15/2021 – Frank’s International was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.50.

3/12/2021 – Frank’s International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

3/11/2021 – Frank’s International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

3/10/2021 – Frank’s International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

3/5/2021 – Frank’s International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

3/5/2021 – Frank’s International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

3/4/2021 – Frank’s International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

2/26/2021 – Frank’s International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

2/17/2021 – Frank’s International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

2/1/2021 – Frank’s International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 6,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,558. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $804.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.