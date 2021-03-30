Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.90 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $3,013,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.