Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 538.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.37.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.