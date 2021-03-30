Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,026.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 272,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 307,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 526,082 shares of company stock valued at $39,473,892. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

