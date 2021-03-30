Jane Street Group LLC Invests $5.17 Million in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,012,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYBB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65.

