Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 88,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Tlwm raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 86,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,817. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11.

