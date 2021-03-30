iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 752.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,770,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,327,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.