Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLAX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $31.71.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.