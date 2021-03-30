Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLAX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $31.71.

