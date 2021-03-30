Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 65,139 Shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) by 138.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 69,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 91,877 shares during the period.

UITB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. 6,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,230. USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07.

