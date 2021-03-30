Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $137,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8,166.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 339,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,459 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.11. 31,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $104.52 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

