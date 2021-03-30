Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $6.39 Million Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Silver Spike Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Spike Acquisition stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

