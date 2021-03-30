Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $464,000 Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Unifi were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Unifi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 461,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $3,521,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $498.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

