Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,601,000 after buying an additional 591,885 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,905,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $62,688,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.29 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

