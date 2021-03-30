Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,682 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHR. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,356. The stock has a market cap of $260.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

