Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $343,000 Stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of AstroNova worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALOT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. 31,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,023. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a PE ratio of -111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

