Insured Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and $1.48 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.44 or 0.00888519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00076698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029754 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,045 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

