MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,730 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.