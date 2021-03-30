U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000.

JETS stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

