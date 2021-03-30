Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Increases By 81.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the February 28th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

