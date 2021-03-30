Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Announces Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

KNTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

