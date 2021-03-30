Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

CIB opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

