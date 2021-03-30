Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $89.31 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 394.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $89,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

NYSE:TRV opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

