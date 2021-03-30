McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14, RTT News reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.97-3.02 EPS.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

