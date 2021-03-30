Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $236,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,586,000 after buying an additional 53,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.68.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $279.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $281.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

