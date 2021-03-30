QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after buying an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,109,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,121,000 after buying an additional 201,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,120,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after buying an additional 573,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. QIAGEN has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

