ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0690 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $208,187.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,148.58 or 0.99974395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00109945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.