Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 132.7% in March

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $382.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,471,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,062,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 368,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

