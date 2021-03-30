Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 132.7% in March

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $382.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
See Also: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.