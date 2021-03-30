TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

