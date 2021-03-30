Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after acquiring an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,593,000 after acquiring an additional 481,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

