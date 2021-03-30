Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 450 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $255.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $115.90 and a 12 month high of $260.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

